This year's festival was held under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’, focusing on cinema that crosses geographical, cultural and linguistic boundaries. It brought together films and filmmakers from different parts of the world, offering audiences a glimpse into varied cultures and perspectives.

The awards were announced at the festival’s closing ceremony, which marked the end of nine days of cinematic screenings, cultural encounters and creative exchanges. Rishab’s win adds to the recognition received by ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’, which he directed and headlined. Released in 2025, the Kannada film featured Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. The film's success further strengthened Shetty's standing as an actor-filmmaker in the Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, Vishal Chaturvedi was recognised for his directorial debut Hanuman Ansh. The jury appreciated the film's distinctive treatment of culture, faith and music, which form the emotional foundation of its narrative. The film traces the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba and was released in theatres on August 7. At the festival, Portuguese-French film ‘Aqu’, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock for Best Film, one of the top honours of the event.