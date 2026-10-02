Rishab Shetty reflects on the journey of making 'Kantara Chapter 1' as film completes one year

A major part of that journey, he acknowledged, was the team that worked alongside him to bring the story to life. Expressing his gratitude, Shetty said, “My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone.”

While the making of the film was a journey in itself, it was the audience’s response that remained particularly memorable for the filmmaker. Looking back at the moments following the film’s release, he wrote, “The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind. That moment, that silence, that applause, and the love that followed will always remain special to me.”