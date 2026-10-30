Rishab Shetty joins hands with Bhushan Kumar for two-part epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Speaking about the project, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”

The two-part saga will explore defining battles, sacrifices, landmark victories and lesser-known chapters from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The narrative will focus on his military genius, strategic foresight, fearless leadership and transformative vision of Swarajya.

The film is said to be mounted on an expansive scale and will feature an ensemble cast, along with a creative team comprising talent from India and overseas.