Rishab Shetty joins forces with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for two films

Of the two films, one will be a sports drama in Kannada. Interestingly, it is the sports drama which is to be made first.

Sources say the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors some time next year. The film will be produced by well known Malayalam film producer Shibu Thameens.

Director Chidambaram has carved a unique space with his unconventional storytelling and ability to build deeply human narratives. His collaboration with Rishab brings together two filmmakers and performers with a distinct understanding of rooted storytelling.