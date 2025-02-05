Rio Raj’s rom-com Sweetheart to hit the screens on March 14

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar, Rio Raj’s next is titled Sweetheart. The makers revealed that the film will release on March 14.

Touted to be a contemporary love story, the first-look poster, which was launched in November, featured Rio in a different look. The new poster has the lead actors by the shored of a beach with a bicycle.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is bankrolling the film, under the banner YSR Films. The film also stars Gopika Ramesh, Redin Kingsley, Renji Panicker and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others.

Yuvan is donning the music composer hat as well. Balaji Subramanyam is handling the camera, while Tamil Arasan is the editor of Sweetheart.