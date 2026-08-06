Rio Raj's 'Ram in Leela' to hit theatres worldwide on August 21

CHENNAI: The makers of Rio Raj-starrer Ram in Leela have officially announced the film's theatrical release date.
Directed by debutant Ramachandran Kannan, the romantic entertainer is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 21.
Ram in Leela stars Varthika as the female lead opposite Rio Raj. The film, centred on a love story, is directed by debut filmmaker Ramachandran Kannan, while Ankit Menon has composed the music.
The film recently wrapped up shooting, and post-production work, including dubbing and re-recording, is currently progressing at full pace.
Rio Raj made his debut as a lead actor with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and went on to feature in films such as Plan Panni Pannanum, Joe, Sweetheart and Aanpaavam Pollathathu. With Ram in Leela, the actor is looking to continue his successful run in Tamil cinema.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 21.