Rio Raj's next film titled 'Maddy'

The film will feature Sania Iyappan as the female lead and will be a romantic comedy that will be high on entertainment. Apart from Sania Iyappan, the film will also feature comedians Singam Puli and RJ Vijay in pivotal roles. One other interesting aspect about the film is that Malayalam actor Aju Varghese is expected to play a prominent role in the film. Sources say that the film unit plans to complete the entire filming process in two schedules. "

The first schedule will be around 20 days and it will be entirely in Chennai. For the second schedule, the team will shoot some portions in Chennai and is considering shooting some portions outside Chennai. They are at the moment considering the possibility of filming some portions of the film in Goa," said a source in the unit.