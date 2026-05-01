Rio Raj's film featuring Ram Nishanth titled 'Brown Mani'

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is actor Rio Raj's first film as a producer.

Taking to his X timeline to share a title announcement video and the film's first look, actor Rio wrote, "Every story has a name, #BrownMani is ours. Revealing the title of our first production with our lazy but pro active crew. Get ready for a fun chase! First look today at 5pm. @rio_raj @rrs_team @Im_Kavi @DevPrakash2816 @ram_nishanth @ProRekha."

The film is being produced by River Route Studios, in association with Red Rock Studios.

“Brown Mani” features talented actors Ram Nishanth and JS Kavi in pivotal roles, both of whom have been part of notable projects and bring their experience to this engaging entertainer.