Marking the milestone, the singer took to Instagram and shared a post commemorating the album, which featured popular tracks such as ‘We Found Love’, ‘You Da One’ and the title track ‘Talk That Talk’.

She wrote in the caption: “15 years of #TalkThatTalk.”

“Talk That Talk” is the sixth studio album by Barbadian singer Rihanna. Talk That Talk was recorded during the Loud Tour between July and November 2011. It was originally planned to be a reissue of her previous studio album Loud in 2010.

As executive producer, Rihanna enlisted a wide range of producers including Alex da Kid, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, No I.D., and Stargate to achieve her desired sound. Following in the same vein as Loud, Talk That Talk is a dance-oriented pop/R&B crossover album that incorporates elements of hip-hop, dubstep, electronic and house music.