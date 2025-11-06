Revathy shares glimpse of upcoming project with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Resul Pookutty

HYDERABAD: Veteran actress and filmmaker Revathy shared her excitement about collaborating with close friends Parvathy Thiruvothu, Resul Pookutty and Shankar Ramakrishnan on an upcoming project, calling it an “absolute pleasure.”

Revathy took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from a dubbing studio. The actress-filmmaker did not share details about what the trio is working on.

Revathy simply wrote: “There are times we get to work with friends, turning work into absolute pleasure… with @par_vathy, @resulpookutty and Shankar Ramakrishnan… coming up soon.”

Details about the upcoming project are still under wraps.

Talking about Parvathy, the National Award-winning actress is set to star in filmmaker Don Palathara’s next directorial venture, co-starring the acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan.

This project marks Parvathy’s first collaboration with Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan.

Though details about the storyline are currently under wraps, the film is touted to be an emotionally power-packed drama that will be shot extensively across Kerala and is set to go on floors soon.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Parvathy, who recently made headlines for leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since Maryan.

Meanwhile, Revathy, who is one of the most successful leading actresses of South Indian cinema, will next be seen in the political action thriller Jana Nayagan. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production. Jana Nayagan is scheduled to be released on 9 January 2026 in theaters.

The actress has won several accolades, including three National Film Awards. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for her performance in Bhoothakaalam.