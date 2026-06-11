Revathy pays tribute to Bharathirajaa: He moulded my career, performances

Revathy shared a string of images of herself from Bharathirajaa’s films such as Mann Vasanai, Pudumai Penn, Oru Kaidiyin Diary and Taj Mahal.

Calling him the foundation of the actor she is today, she bid farewell to her mentor as she wrote: “#bharathiraja Memories of Bharathirajaa sir who moulded my career and my performances… Mann Vasanai, Pudumai Penn, Oru Kaidiyin Diary and finally Taj Mahal. Each film taught me to perform differently. A foundation that has made me the actor I am today… RIP to my Guru.