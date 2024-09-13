Begin typing your search...

    Retro-filled Naan Yaar from Kavin’s Bloody Beggar unveiled

    The title of the song and the announcement aligns well because through the video the cast of the film was revealed. The song was filled with retro elements and the poster featured the cast of the film in retro looks.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Sep 2024 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-13 15:30:53.0  )
    Actor Kavin (Screengrab from X)

    CHENNAI: Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Bloody Beggar is headlined by Kavin. The first single, Naan Yaar, was unveiled on Friday. Interestingly, the title of the song and the announcement aligns well because through the video the cast of the film was revealed. The song was filled with retro elements and the poster featured the cast of the film in retro looks. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is making his debut as a producer with Bloody Beggar, under the banner Filament Pictures. The star cast includes Redin Kingsly, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukadha, TM Karthik and Padam Venu Kumar, among others. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R

    Nirmal will take care of the cuts. Bloody Beggar will hit the screens for Deepavali, locking horns with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi-starrer Brother. Apart from this, Kavin has Kiss helmed by Sathish and Mask with Andrea Jeremiah playing the female lead.

    KollywoodBloody BeggarNaan Yaar SongActor KavinRetro Look
    DTNEXT Bureau

