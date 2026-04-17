Response to Mudhal Mudhalaai beyond overwhelming: Trustina

The song’s visuals are enhanced by Rishii Deva, son of Prabhu Deva. “He not only looks like his dad but also dances like him. Of course, one cannot expect anything less from Prabhu Deva’s son. The female lead Kyraa joined us on sets at the Nth hour. She pulled off the audition as well as the look test for us apart from her performance. The song was shot in Puducherry,” she adds.