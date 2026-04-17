Response to Mudhal Mudhalaai beyond overwhelming: Trustina

CHENNAI: Doctor-turned-director Trustina is delighted with the comments she has been receiving for her latest release, Mudhal Mudhalai, a music video that features Rishii Deva and Kyraa. “I was a doctor previously before I realised that direction is where my calling is. I assisted Bala sir before I did my own short film Yatra that was widely recognised,” begins Trustina Isaac.
Having written scripts across genres but unable to find the right producers, the idea of making a music video struck her mind. “And then when I pitched it to Saregama, they liked the concept. The music was played to me by my brother and I loved the tune. That is where Mudhal Mudhalai began. Since then I sat down with Ravichandran Srinivas, the composer and the lyricist who gave me a very fresh perspective. Then began the casting.” she remarks.
The song’s visuals are enhanced by Rishii Deva, son of Prabhu Deva. “He not only looks like his dad but also dances like him. Of course, one cannot expect anything less from Prabhu Deva’s son. The female lead Kyraa joined us on sets at the Nth hour. She pulled off the audition as well as the look test for us apart from her performance. The song was shot in Puducherry,” she adds.
Mudhal Mudhalai has garnered over a lakh views and is trending on social media platforms. “I honestly expected a decent feedback for the work we put in for the song. But we have been getting even better feedback than what I had thought. Now, people in the industry would know that such a filmmaker exists and would be easier for me to pitch a script,” the director quips.
Talking about the visual, Trustina says that she didn’t want to take the cliched route. “The song is about a breakup. It doesn’t need to be all dark and melancholic. I wanted it to be a refreshing watch with smooth steps and we have achieved that,” she states.