Remo Fernandes bids farewell to live concerts with emotional UK performance

Fernandes said his doctor told him that he can't perform while standing and that's when he decided to end his journey as a live performer.

He said there were two reasons why he decided to perform for one final time at the UK-Goan Festival.

"I was supposed to perform here last year but I could not perform because of my operation. And the president of the Goan UK, Mr Ravi Vaz, was kind enough to invite me again this year. And this year, I didn't want to say no, I could not say no. So here I am," he said.

The second reason was that he had long wanted to perform in front of Goans in the UK for a long time.

"Finally, my wish has come true. And I'm going to be performing for you. And I wish to apologize for the fact that my fingers are not what they used to be, what they used to be. My throat is not what it used to be. And I have to sit down and perform," he said.

For the next hour, Fernandes took the audience on a trip down memory lane by performing all the songs that made him a pop sensation -- from "Maria Pitache" to "Humma Humma".