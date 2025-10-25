Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out!

CHENNAI: The makers of director Rahul Sadasivan's eagerly awaited horror thriller, 'Dies Irae', featuring actor Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, on Saturday released a brand new trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, the young actor, while sharing the link to the newly released trailer, wrote, "#DIESIRAE Release Trailer. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FROM OCT 31!"

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release on October 31 with an 'A' certificate.

The just released trailer begins with Pranav Mohanlal anxiously looking around. Even as we witness a number of eerie scenes, a voice over says, "The mighty trumpet's wondrous tone shall rend each tomb's sepulchral stone and summon all before the throne. Both heaven and earth will lie in ashes. Full of tears and full of dread is that day that wakes the dead."

The film has been eagerly awaited ever since an announcement about its launch was first made. A trailer released earlier by the makers had got fans excited.

For the unaware, the first trailer, that the makers had released some days ago, begins with an aged woman telling a man that he should have spoken up when he realised something was wrong with the kid. The man retorts by asking how he could go around telling people all that he felt. "What will people think?" he asks. To this the aged woman says, "And now, didn't that feeling turn out to be true?"

We realise that the kid that the couple are talking about is a character that is played by Pranav Mohanlal. The trailer gives away the fact that Pranav plays a character that is the only son of a family that its neighbours believe is cursed. He experiences some strange and eerie developments but is unable to speak about it to anyone as nobody will believe him....

The film, which is based on some true incidents, is scheduled to hit screens for Halloween this year.

'Dies Irae', which features Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, has triggered huge interest because of the people making it. The horror-thriller is being made by the same team that made the Malayalam cult classic, ‘Brammayugam’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead.

It may be recalled that 'Dies Irae' went on floors only in the last week of March this year. Shooting for the film took place at Vadakara in Calicut. What is interesting was that sources had claimed that the makers had plans to complete shooting the entire film in a matter of just 40 days. However, the unit completed the entire film by April, even before this deadline.

Shehnad Jalal, whose work in ‘Brammayugam’ came in for much critical acclaim, is the cameraman of this new film. Similarly, art direction for the new film is by the art director of ‘Bramayugam’, Jothish Shankar. Editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Ali had also worked as the editor of ‘Bramayugam’.

Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.