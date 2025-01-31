Release of Jiiva-starrer Aghathiyaa pushed to February 28

CHENNAI: Director Pa Vijay’s period horror film ‘Aghathiyaa’, featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, will release on February 28 this year, its makers have now announced.

Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, “Good things take time! The release of #Aghathiyaa has been rescheduled to Feb 28, 2025 and we promise it will be worth the wait! Stay tuned for more updates! @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @WamIndia @aghathiyaa @JiivaOfficial @akarjunofficial #RaashiKhanna @pavijaypoet @thisisysr @trulyedward @iYogiBabu @vtvganeshoff @KingsleyReddin @dopdeepakpadhy @sanlokesh @Ashkum19 @teeenarosario @prosathish @teamaimpr @ihorsesc @dineshashok_13.”

The film, which originally kickstarted in 2020, finally got a release date when the makers announced earlier this year that it would hit screens on January 31. However, now, the makers have chosen to push the film by another month to February 28.

Directed by well known lyricist Pa Vijay, the film, along with Jiiva will feature actress Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Actors Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, Reddin Kingsly, Datho Radha Ravi and Edward Sonnen Blick will be seen in pivotal roles in this film, which has been produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Aneesh Arjun Dev.

Music for the film is by Yuvan Shanker Raja and cinematography is by Dipak Kumar Padhy. Editing has been handled by San Lokesh while P Shanmugam has headed the Art Direction department. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Kalaimamani Sridhar.

It may be recalled that ‘Aghathiyaa’ holds the distinction of being the first Tamil film to have a game based on its characters and storyline created.

The fantasy-adventure game, featuring the Angels and Devils of Aghathiyaa, was released by the makers of the film in a bid to promote the film.

The makers of the horror thriller, the story of which is set in the 1940s, are hoping that their film will have a pan-India release.