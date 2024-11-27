Release of actor Siddharth's Miss You postponed

CHENNAI: Actor Siddharth's romantic entertainer Miss You, originally scheduled to release on November 29, has been postponed.

On Wednesday, the makers sent an official statement, saying, "Instead of cyclone, the release of #MissYouMovie has been postponed. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the new release date. Thank you for your continued support and love for our movie. We also extend our thanks to Red Giant Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Ayngaran International, Asian Suresh Entertainment, and Sri Karpaga Vinayaga Film Circuit for showing their solidarity. We also express our heartfelt thanks to the press and media."

Directed by N Rajasekar and produced by 7 Miles Per Second's Samuel Mathew, Miss You stars Siddharth, Ashika Ranganath, Karunakaran, Sastika, Bala Saravanan, and Maaran in important roles. Ghibran has composed the music.