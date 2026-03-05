‘Relationship thrillers not explored much in tamil,' says Oh Butterfly team

CHENNAI: One look at the team of Oh Butterfly as and when they enter our office to promote their film, we could see the happiness and the confidence they exude as their project is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The teaser of the film keeps the audience guessing, and the team says that it is overwhelmed with the kind of response they have received so far. But they say that there is much that has gone into this carefully crafted film that will provide the audience the much-needed thriller that they are looking for. Here are some excerpts from the interview.