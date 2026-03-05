‘Relationship thrillers not explored much in tamil,' says Oh Butterfly team

When I read the script, I realised that the story doesn’t fall under the usual pattern and it intrigued me. There are a lot of interesting elements in the story that will keep the audience lured. And to do such a story in mainstream cinema is a huge challenge. I am a fan of Woody Allen and Quentin Tarantino’s movies, where there will be conversation among two or three people with so much depth in writing. Oh Butterfly would belong to that category. Moreover, there is no positive or negative character in the movie. It is all situational, and each character would have something to justify their actions in the narrative. And none of these would look forced. Things will look organic. It was very challenging to pull off. I always wanted to do such a movie and I am glad I am a part of Oh Butterfly.

Ciby Chandran, actor