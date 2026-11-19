“It has been very emotional because this is a reward for the work I have put in over the past 29 years since I came to Chennai. To receive this recognition now is massive for me,” he says.

The Nenjikkul Peidhidum singer has spent nearly three decades exploring different facets of the entertainment industry, from dubbing and acting to playback singing. He has also worked with celebrated composers, including Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Vidyasagar, Deva, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harris Jayaraj. However, creating his own music has always been his ultimate ambition, making this nomination particularly special. He has been working towards this goal since 2021, when he became a member of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards.

For Ekambaram, the recognition goes beyond personal achievement. He hopes it will encourage aspiring independent musicians to pursue their dreams, regardless of their backgrounds. “All I want to show through this is that if I can do it, anyone can. I don't come from a musical background. I quit my studies at 20 to create music and told my parents that I wanted to take the risk of pursuing my passion,” he recalls. He believes that trying and failing is better than never taking a chance.

The nominated song is part of Ekambaram's larger ambition to create an album featuring musical interpretations of poems by poet and social reformer Subramania Bharathiar. Expected to be released by June next year, the album's first pilot project is Varuvaaiy. The song was suggested by vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, popularly known as Susha, who is also a co-nominee.

“When I learned that he wanted to work on an album based on Bharathiar's poetry, I wanted to pick something that wasn't mainstream or an obvious choice. I wanted to discover a poem that would surprise people. That's how I came across Varuvaaiy. I sang it for him, and he immediately liked it. He then jammed a few chords, and the song gradually took shape,” Susha explains.

The collaboration came naturally, particularly given her comfort with Carnatic music. The song was recorded at Ekambaram's residence and several unconventional locations rather than in a conventional recording studio.

For Ekambaram, revisiting Bharathiar's works is also about making the poet's ideals relevant to contemporary audiences. He believes Bharathiar's thoughts on humanity, women's empowerment, the abolition of caste discrimination and the right to live with dignity remain deeply relevant.