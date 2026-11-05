Regina Cassandra, Ramesh Thilak's upcoming film's shoot wrapped

Directed by Vishal Venkat, who is best known for the film, 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' and the critically acclaimed 'Bomb', the untitled film features Nassar, Regina Cassandra, and Ramesh Thilak in the lead.

The film's story has been penned by Hariharan Raju. It's cinematography has been handled by talented cameraman S.K. Selvakumar. Music for the eagerly awaited film has been composed by popular Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Art direction department for the project is being headed by K. Manoj Kumar while G.K. Prasanna is in charge of editing.

Sources say that the upcoming film, which will be a gripping drama-thriller, is being jointly produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Naveen Yerneni & Y Ravi Shankar.

For the unaware, the film's launch ceremony had taken place in a traditional manner a couple of months ago. Sources close to the unit of the film had claimed that the unit of the film had shot at a brisk pace right from the word 'go' and had therefore been able to complete the film in a relatively short time. They also pointed out that the entire film has been shot within Chennai.

Expectations for the film have risen among fans and industry insiders, driven by the fact that ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'G Squad' is teaming up with popular production house Mythri Movie Makers.