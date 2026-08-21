Regena Cassandra plays antagonist in Nayanthara-starrer 'Mookuthi Amman 2'?

The BTS clip ended with director of the film, Sundar C, confirming that shooting for the film had come to a close.

Sharing the BTS clip, Vels Film International wrote, " Capturing the magic and dedication behind the scenes of Sundar C’s #MookuthiAmman2. A #SundarC Mega Divine Entertainer."

In the BTS video dropped, actress Urvasi confirmed that the second part of the franchise would have no connection with the first part, which had gone on to emerge as a huge blockbuster. The actress also said that it felt like as the shooting had ended very quickly.

Director Sundar C, on the day of completing the shooting of the film, said that over 2000 technicians had worked non stop on the film for over six months and that they were completing the film successfully. Several other actors too including Regena Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Singam Puli, Yogi Babu were seen expressing their thoughts on the film. The BTS clip ended with a cake cutting ceremony that was held to mark the wrapping up of shooting of the film.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since it was first announced.

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, had earlier disclosed that actress Nayanthara, who plays the titular role in the film, had been fasting for a month to play the role of the goddess in the film.