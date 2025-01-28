Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to bow in cinemas on February 28

MUMBAI: The upcoming film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is set for a theatrical release. The film is arriving in cinemas on February 28, 2025. The film is directed by Reema Kagti, and stars an ensemble cast including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

The film, set in Malegaon, a small town in the state of Maharashtra, is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, and presents a heart-warming tale of friendship, filmmaking and resilience where one man’s vision revives spirits of the community through the magic of cinema.

The residents of the town look to Hindi cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide.

Earlier, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and prestigious screenings at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival and Red Sea International Film Festival.

After garnering acclaim in the festival circuit, the film will make its theatrical debut on February 28 in India, US, UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ will have its digital debut on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Original, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is an Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is written by Varun Grover.