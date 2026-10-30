‘Reels Akka’ Aarnika breaks down recalling film industry struggles

Produced by Shivakumar under the banner of Monkey Minds Entertainment, the film explores how love is perceived across three generations, from the 1990s to the present and the future. It also explores a protagonist falling in love with an AI woman, raising questions about the future of relationships. Aarnika said the team chose to unveil a motion poster instead of screening scenes, since AI plays a central role in the story.

Aarnika has taken on multiple responsibilities in the film, including story, screenplay, dialogues, lyrics, art direction and costume design, apart from acting and directing. She has also co-produced the film. Instagram personalities Coimbatore Mappillai and KN Smiley, also known as Karthikeyan, play key roles. Vedai P Mahesh has handled cinematography, Vaikund Srinivasan has composed the music, and Aravind is the editor. Prasanna Kumar is the executive producer.