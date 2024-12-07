Reeling from divorce, AR Rahman to go on hiatus

CHENNAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has decided to take a break from music for the next few months after his personal issues have taken a toll on his health, according to reliable sources.

The decision comes in the wake of his divorce announcement with his estranged wife Saira Banu on November 19. A reliable tinseltown source told DT Next, "After finishing his current commitments, the composer will be going on a break. We do not know if it will be for six months or one year. He will be back to composing music when he feels better. The separation as well as the negativity surrounding the announcement has exhausted him in the recent past. Though there are quite a few films that are announced, we do not know if he will complete them before the break."

Rahman and Saira Banu were married for 29 years. Their divorce announcement shocked the film fraternity and industry outsiders alike. For the unversed, Saira Banu in a statement, which was released by her lawyer, had said, "Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship." A few days later, she also clarified that they decided to part ways due to her mental health, and Rahman is a gem of a person.

Meanwhile, AR currently has Chhaava, Lahore 1947, Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, Jayam Ravi's Kadhalikka Neramillai, the Ramayana franchise, Genie, Ram Charan's RC16, Moon Walk, Suriya 45 and Gandhi Talks among others.