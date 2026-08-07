Rebuilding a Vanished Coimbatore: The Scale Behind GDN

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar shared one story from the shoot that captures the scale better than any statistic could. On the very first day of filming, actor Teejay Arunasalam, who plays the young G.D. Naidu, arrived on set and genuinely could not place where he was. “He thought we had emptied out an entire village and were shooting inside it as it stood,” Krishnakumar said. “That's the level of detail we were working with, even in a live location.” It was not a set dressed to look old. It was, in Teejay's own confusion, simply old.

Much of that credit, Krishnakumar was quick to point out, belongs to art director Cyril, whose department did not stop at streets and storefronts. Naidu's own inventions and the vehicles associated with him were recreated with the same obsessive accuracy, down to details few viewers would consciously register but would certainly feel. “Every invention, every vehicle he used, Cyril's team rebuilt it to perfection,” Krishnakumar said.

Cinematographer Arvind spoke about a different, equally demanding side of that authenticity: light itself. Getting exposure right, he explained, was central to making a period film feel lived-in rather than staged, since the wrong lighting can flatten even the most carefully built set into something that reads as artificial. To manage that balance without losing visual polish, Arvind used a hybrid approach, combining traditional VFX with AI-assisted tools, a pairing he said let the team achieve the look they wanted without compromising on quality anywhere in the process.