Rebuilding a Vanished Coimbatore: The Scale Behind GDN

When GDN was screened for the press, the influencer community and a select audience on 4 August, ahead of its theatrical release, the conversation afterward kept returning to a single subject, not the performances, not the story beats, but the sheer scale of the production itself. Several in attendance admitted they had walked in sceptical, unsure whether a Tamil film could convincingly recreate the living, breathing texture of early-to-mid twentieth-century Coimbatore. By the time the credits rolled, that scepticism had turned into something closer to disbelief at what the team had managed to build.
Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar shared one story from the shoot that captures the scale better than any statistic could. On the very first day of filming, actor Teejay Arunasalam, who plays the young G.D. Naidu, arrived on set and genuinely could not place where he was. “He thought we had emptied out an entire village and were shooting inside it as it stood,” Krishnakumar said. “That's the level of detail we were working with, even in a live location.” It was not a set dressed to look old. It was, in Teejay's own confusion, simply old.
Much of that credit, Krishnakumar was quick to point out, belongs to art director Cyril, whose department did not stop at streets and storefronts. Naidu's own inventions and the vehicles associated with him were recreated with the same obsessive accuracy, down to details few viewers would consciously register but would certainly feel. “Every invention, every vehicle he used, Cyril's team rebuilt it to perfection,” Krishnakumar said.
Cinematographer Arvind spoke about a different, equally demanding side of that authenticity: light itself. Getting exposure right, he explained, was central to making a period film feel lived-in rather than staged, since the wrong lighting can flatten even the most carefully built set into something that reads as artificial. To manage that balance without losing visual polish, Arvind used a hybrid approach, combining traditional VFX with AI-assisted tools, a pairing he said let the team achieve the look they wanted without compromising on quality anywhere in the process.
The commitment to authenticity extended well beyond the art department. The entire film was shot in Coimbatore itself, in the real places where G.D. Naidu ran his businesses day to day, rather than standing in for them elsewhere. Where possible, the production used objects Naidu himself had once used. Some of the cars associated with him have been carefully preserved by his family and remain in running condition to this day; the family made them available for the shoot, and those vehicles, along with a preserved motorcycle and buses from the same era, all appear on screen exactly as they once were.
That same rigour carried into the film's VFX and CG work, which the makers say was built to be felt rather than noticed. One sequence set during a parade in Hitler-era Germany, part of Naidu's own travels abroad, was rendered with enough precision that Madhavan's Naidu appears to be standing within touching distance of the events themselves, a level of digital integration Krishnakumar and Arvind both singled out as representative of the effort behind the film's visual work. As with the lighting, AI tools played a role here too, used carefully enough, both men said, that the final image never announces itself as artificial.
Taken together, real locations, real machines, exhaustive art direction and a visual effects pipeline built to disappear into the story, GDN's scale is not a backdrop to the film. It is, by the account of the people who built it and the audience that first saw it, one of the story's central achievements. GDN releases in theatres across Tamil Nadu and worldwide on 7 August 2026.