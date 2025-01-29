Ravi Varman honoured with membership of American Society of Cinematographers (ASC)

CHENNAI: Renowned cinematographer Ravi Varman, who recently won a National Award for Ponniyin Selvan has been recently inducted as a member of the world's leading cinematographers' organisation, the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC).

Accepting this recognition, Ravi Varman said, "I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the board of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for inducting me as a member. Cinematographers from all over the world dream of joining this association. It gives me great joy and pride to be included in a platform where the world's leading cinematographers who have won awards including Oscars are members. I wholeheartedly thank those who made me realise this dream.”

Ravi Varman, who has been honoured with numerous accolades including a National Award, has been greeted by the film fraternity and prominent personalities following his acceptance as a ASC member.

In the last 25 years, Ravi Varman has shot many films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Some of the noteworthy films include Ponniyin Selvan, Dasavatharam, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Sanju.

Ravi Varman became the second Indian to be inducted into the American Society of Cinematographers, after cinematographer Santosh Sivan.