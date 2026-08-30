Ravi Teja signs new film with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' director Vivek Athreya

Sources close to the actor say that he has now signed another new film, this time with director Vivek Athreya, who is best known for having directed the Nani-starrer 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'. The film is to be produced by Laxman and Srini of Bridge Productions.

Sources said Irumudi’s success had brought the team together for a special celebration, with director Vivek Athreya and producers Laxman and Srini meeting Ravi Teja and congratulating him on the blockbuster success of the film.