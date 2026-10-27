Ravi Mohan unveils first look of Vaibhav’s ‘Manikanda’

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan has unveiled the first look of Manikanda, a spiritual action entertainer starring Vaibhav. Previously titled Thatthvamasi, the film is produced by Tantra Films, with Venkat Prabhu serving as creative producer and Vishnu Sasi Shankar, known for directing the Malayalam film Malikappuram, at the helm.
The first-look poster features Vaibhav holding a spear, with a grand statue of Lord Ayyappa in the backdrop, the film revolves around the pilgrimage undertaken by Ayyappa devotees and blends spirituality, devotion and action. The makers are planning to release the film during the Tamil month of Karthigai in 2026.
Meenakshi Govindarajan plays the female lead, while Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, Hareesh Peradi and Arjai appear in pivotal roles. The film’s technical crew includes music composer Premgi Amaren, cinematographer Yuvan Selva and editor Praveen KL. Surya Rajeevan is the art director, while Stunt Silva and Shakthi Saravanan have choreographed the action sequences.
Produced by JK Saravana and M Rajaram under the Tantra Films banner, the film has completed shooting and is in the final stages of post-production. Further updates on the teaser and audio launch are expected in the coming weeks.