Ravi Mohan unveils first look of Vaibhav’s ‘Manikanda’

The first-look poster features Vaibhav holding a spear, with a grand statue of Lord Ayyappa in the backdrop, the film revolves around the pilgrimage undertaken by Ayyappa devotees and blends spirituality, devotion and action. The makers are planning to release the film during the Tamil month of Karthigai in 2026.

Meenakshi Govindarajan plays the female lead, while Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, Hareesh Peradi and Arjai appear in pivotal roles. The film’s technical crew includes music composer Premgi Amaren, cinematographer Yuvan Selva and editor Praveen KL. Surya Rajeevan is the art director, while Stunt Silva and Shakthi Saravanan have choreographed the action sequences.