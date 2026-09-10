Ravi Mohan to make Telugu debut with Vaddi Kaasula Vaada

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is set to make his Telugu debut with Vaddi Kaasula Vaada, starring Manchu Manoj in the lead.
The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and is positioned as a quirky middle-class entertainer blending humour and emotion.
Written and directed by Tej Uppalapati, the film has now added an interesting twist with Ravi Mohan’s casting.
The makers made the announcement on Ravi Mohan’s birthday, revealing that the actor will be seen in the special role of Lord Govinda.
The announcement poster features Lord Venkateswara’s hand holding a human hand, hinting at the divine element surrounding his character.
According to the makers, Ravi Mohan’s character represents Lord Govinda, who resides in every heart. Vaddi Kaasula Vaada stars Manchu Manoj and is written and directed by Tej Uppalapati.
The film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments, with Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Daya Pannem as co-producers.