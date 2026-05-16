Ravi Mohan says he had self-harmed once; announces acting break until divorce comes through

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Ravi Mohan on Saturday lashed out at people he referred to as “cyberbullying pricks”. Speaking to the press, he also announced that he has decided to stop acting until his divorce with estranged wife Aarthi comes through.
“Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore,” he said.
He quoted a Tamil proverb, “Saadhu Miranda Kaadu Kolladhu” (it is hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person). “There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can,” he said.
“Until my divorce comes through, I will not act,” Ravi announced as he broke down in tears.
Without naming anyone, he said, “They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment.
“But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents,” he added.
The actor’s press conference follows singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa’s Instagram post stating that she had left the city and her career allegedly due to cyberbullying.
Referring to that, Ravi said, “There is a limit to cyberbullying. I have proof and will expose every one of them. From accounts to the insults I went through, I will submit each one of them, you cyberbullying pricks. You have sent Keneeshaa away... I wish her a good life.”
He also mentioned a “three-letter-named” female actor and said, “The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?”
Ravi Mohan was accompanied by his brother-in-law Prasad while speaking to the media. “Prasad went through so much in that family just like I did. He detached himself from the family first, while I tried to keep my marriage together for the sake of my sons. I can gather a dozen such pieces of evidence. I will leave it here,” he said.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
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