Ravi Mohan says he had self-harmed once; announces acting break until divorce comes through

“Until my divorce comes through, I will not act,” Ravi announced as he broke down in tears.

Without naming anyone, he said, “They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment.

“But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents,” he added.