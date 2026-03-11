Ravi Mohan: Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that!

The actor, who came in for praise for his work in director Sudha Kongara's recently released period film 'Parasakthi', will next be seen in director Ganesh K Babu's political thriller ‘Karathey Babu’. It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting and that the film would hit screens for summer this year.

More interestingly, Ravi Mohan has also turned director and is now in the process of directing his first film, titled 'An Ordinary Man'. The film, which only recently went on floors, features actor Yogi Babu in the lead. Sources say the film will be a comedy drama that will be layered with satire and social observation.

Cinematography for the film is by Vivian Ambrose and music for the comedy entertainer will be by Hydro. Art direction for the film is being handled by Sowndhar and stunts are being choreographed by Stunts Shiva.