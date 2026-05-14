Ravi Mohan honoured with Devi Ratna award

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan was honoured for his work in Tamil cinema, including his performance in Ponniyin Selvan.
The award included a cash prize, a golden insignia, a citation, and a commemorative plaque at the Utsav 2026 event.
He was also awarded the Devi Ratna award in the event held at Pallassana Pazhayakavu Sree Meenkulathi Bhagavathi Temple, Palghat.
Speaking after receiving the award, Ravi Mohan thanked the organisers and referred to the cultural and spiritual significance of the temple and the Devaswom Trust.
Singer Keneeshaa also performed at the event along with her band. The musical programme featured a mix of melodic and upbeat songs and drew audience participation throughout the evening.
The festival attracted devotees, cinema audiences, and visitors from different parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Organisers said the event aimed to bring together elements of spirituality, tradition, cinema, and music as part of the annual celebrations.