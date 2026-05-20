Ravi Mohan dons maala, begins fasting as he prepares to undertake holy Sabarimala trip

"I am no longer going to be patient. Now, all those who wanted to provoke me can try doing so now. This is my office. All those who wanted to use me as a punching bag can come here now. I am going to deliver kicks like 'Karathey Babu'. I am ready," he had said in a determined tone.

He had gone on to say, "I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops..."

When asked if his decision pertained to only new projects and if he would complete the existing films that he was working on, Ravi Mohan had said, "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me. "