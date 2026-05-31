Ravi Mohan becomes a part of the LCU with 'Benz' after announcing break amid divorce

On Sunday, Lokesh used social media to welcome Ravi Mohan on board the project. He tweeted, “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir (hug and heart emojis) (sic).”

Recently, Ravi Mohan addressed a press conference during which he announced, "Firstly, what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

"I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops...," he went on to say.