Ravi Kishan to headline upcoming devotional drama

The film marks Ravi’s second collaboration with Mahaveer Jain after Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Naagzilla” and sees the actor in a very different space, with the narrative revolving entirely around his character.

Written and directed by Amit Aarryan, the film explores the relationship between a man and his faith through an unusual emotional perspective. At the heart of the story is a protagonist whose relationship with God goes beyond traditional devotion, he considers God his closest friend and shares an almost personal bond with Him.

The makers are looking to present the subject in an accessible and entertaining manner rather than as a conventional devotional film. The narrative combines spirituality with humour, emotion and drama, making it a wholesome family entertainer.