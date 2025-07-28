Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at Meenakshi Amman Temple

CHENNAI: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and sought divine blessings.

Raveena shared a string of images from her visit. In some images, she even posed alongside the temple.

“Thank you for the blessings . Gratitude,” she wrote as the caption and added the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam as the background score for her pictures.

The Meenakshi Amman Temple, which is also known as Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, is dedicated to the goddess Meenakshi, a form of Parvati, her consort Sundaresvarar, a form of Shiva and her brother Aḻagar, a form of Vishnu.

The temple is theologically significant as it represents a confluence of the Shaivism, Shaktism and Vaishnavism denominations of Hinduism.

Earlier this month, Raveena celebrated 24 years of her supernatural thriller ‘Aks’.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a couple of her photos from the movie and captioned it, “24 years of this magnificent film! @rakeyshommehra @amitabhbachchan ji @bajpayee.manoj.”