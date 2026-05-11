Raveena Ravi marries director Devan

CHENNAI: Actress and dubbing artist Raveena Ravi has married Valatty director Devan in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Sharing pictures from the wedding, actress Sreeja Ravi penned an emotional note seeking blessings for the couple. She said the family had originally wished for a larger celebration, but the occasion was emotionally difficult after the absence of her husband Raviyettan.
She was happy to welcome Devan into their family. She also shared details about Devan’s family background in Malayalam cinema and academics. Clarifying speculation, Sreeja said Raveena would continue her acting and dubbing career with the support of her new family.