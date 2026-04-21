Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' to hit screens on May 8

G Squad, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Social Media is INJURIOUS to @MrRathna. #29TheFilm in theatres worldwide from MAY 8!" and shared a hilarious release date announcement video that showed the director Rathna Kumar and the producers of the film, Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kaarthekeyan S in conversation.

In the hilarious conversation that follows, Rathna Kumar demands that a release date for his film be announced. Both director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kaarthekeyans pull his leg for sometime before finally agreeing on a release date. However, they impose a hilarious condition. They say they will release the film on the condition that he does not enter Twitter (the former name of platform X) or on any other social media platforms. Finally, the trio announce May 8 as the release date of the film.