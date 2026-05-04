Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' cleared for release with 'U/A' certificate

Sathya, in his defence, says he was looking for a special place to propose to her. She thinks he is trying to lie to escape her anger. But then, he seeks a moment and tries pacing up and down the beach stretch until he finds a particular point.

He then calls her to his side and tells her that it was this spot that he was looking for to propose to her. Viji asks him what is special about the spot as it looks the same as the remaining stretch, with sand and stones.

Sathya replies, " If you move a few yards to the right, you will hear the noise of vehicles plying on the road, if you move a few yards in the opposite direction, you will hear the sound of the waves. However, at this point, you will only hear the sound of the breeze over the waves like how you hear the breeze in a conch."