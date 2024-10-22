Rathna Kumar to helm a Jayam Ravi film?

CHENNAI: The latest update from the sets of Jayam Ravi’s 34th film is that filmmaker Rathna Kumar has joined the team as an additional screenwriter. There are speculations that the filmmaker is likely to direct a film headlined by Jayam Ravi in the near future.

JR 34 is helmed by Ganesh Babu of Dada fame. The announcement about the project was unveiled earlier this month and Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is bankrolling the film. Harris Jayaraj will compose the music and the film will go on floors soon.

Rathna Kumar is known for Meyadha Maan, starring Vaibhav and Priya Bhavanishankar. He has co-written Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which featured Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.