Rashmika Mandanna's mother-in-law proudly flaunts her Telangana Gaddar Film Award

I’d be like how did they do what they did, what do they do through their days and stuff like that and last evening getting a state award was something extremely special to me.. I don’t think i can put the feelings into words but I feel like I’ve come and long long way! I felt a sense of pride + happiness + satisfaction in a sense. (sic)" "This year has started on such a BEAUTIFUL note and being welcomed into Telangana with a state award is all the way more special!! @tgfaoffl