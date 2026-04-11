Rashmika Mandanna's 30th birthday was all about revisiting her roots

She reconnected with her school friends, who have been an integral part of her journey. Sharing a couple of photographs from her birthday celebration on her social media handle, Rashmika wrote, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to. Went to my school and saw it from the outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit. Cut the cake among the people who are the reason for who I am today and those who are going to be my forever. Met my family members who couldn’t be there at the wedding in a small dinner gathering—the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today. My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today, and my friends who are more like family than friends.”

Expressing her gratitude for a blessed birthday, Rashmika concluded the post with, “I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason, and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it!”