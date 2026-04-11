Rashmika Mandanna's 30th birthday was all about revisiting her roots

CHENNAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5 with her husband Vijay Deverakonda and her family members. Making her first birthday after marriage even more special, Rashmika and Vijay decided to visit the hometown of the Pushpa actress, Coorg.
Reliving fond memories from her childhood, Rashmika offered prayers at the temple she had grown up visiting and even saw her school from outside. The actress also used the opportunity to meet family members who were unable to attend the wedding festivities in Udaipur.
She reconnected with her school friends, who have been an integral part of her journey. Sharing a couple of photographs from her birthday celebration on her social media handle, Rashmika wrote, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to. Went to my school and saw it from the outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit. Cut the cake among the people who are the reason for who I am today and those who are going to be my forever. Met my family members who couldn’t be there at the wedding in a small dinner gathering—the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today. My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today, and my friends who are more like family than friends.”
Expressing her gratitude for a blessed birthday, Rashmika concluded the post with, “I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason, and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it!”