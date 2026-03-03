Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda shed happy tears as they soak in love on Sangeet night

Sharing a series of pictures in a carousel post from the celebration, the actress reflected on the love, laughter and surprises galore that unfolded through the night.

Rashmika took to her social media account and wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night.

It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..

to family wanting to surprise us.. to

being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!”

She added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26!

The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!.”