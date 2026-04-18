Rashmika Mandanna trains in combat in Bangkok for 'Mysaa'; unit to begin 16-day action schedule in Kerala soon!

Now, sources in the unit have disclosed that the actress is training for over eight hours everyday for 'Mysaa' in Bangkok. For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film. With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, sources say the film is shaping up to set a new benchmark for female-led action in Indian cinema.

After being deeply moved by the script, Rashmika chose to rebuild herself physically and mentally for the role. Determined to deliver an action performance that feels raw and real, Rashmika has flown to Bangkok and immersed herself in an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp, say sources. Her daily routine there is nothing short of brutal, says a source, who adds that the actress is training for nearly eight hours every day, learning advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under globally renowned experts.