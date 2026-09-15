Rashmika Mandanna to portray MS Subbulakshmi, biopic to be launched in Chennai tomorrow

Subbulakshmi's music continues to be heard across homes, temples and concert halls, and the biopic is intended to present her life and legacy to audiences across generations, the makers said.

The biopic will be offically launched at The Music Academy, Chennai, on Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary tomorrow (September 16). Actor-producer and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan will attend the launch as the chief guest.