Rashmika Mandanna reacts to the viral audio row calling it ‘Invasion of Privacy’, threatens legal action

Urging the netizens to stop spreading the content, the 'Animal' actress dropped a detailed note on her Instagram Stories explaining that the audio being circulated on social media appears to be from a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago, most likely recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

Rashmika stated that in the last eight years, she has endured a lot of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and users.