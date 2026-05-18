Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

The moment Rashmika realised what she had just said in front of the media, she instantly tried to censor herself and said, “Oh sorry… no! No! Sorry!”

As the room along with Shahid and Kriti, into laughter, trying to recover from the hilarious moment, Rashmika continued, “She’s amazing… I am sorry. Look at her… okay, I should leave. There’s just too much love happening.”

She further added, “We know the chemistry that Shahid and Kriti share, but there’s something in 'Cocktail 2' which is so different, so magical… and when we saw the glimpses of 'Maashuka' we got a peek of it. I just know this is just the tip of the iceberg because every scene that I’ve heard of is just spectacular.”