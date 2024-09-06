Rapper Rich Homie Quan passes away at 33

WASHINGTON: The music industry is in mourning following the untimely death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.

Born Dequantes Lamar, the influential artist passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the age of 33.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the news to Billboard, stating, "On Thursday, 5 September 2024, the Fulton County Medical Examiner was notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar."

The cause of death remains under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, gained prominence in the early 2010s and was known for his chart-topping hits like 'Type of Way' and 'Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).'

TMZ first reported the news of his death, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music community.

Fellow artists have taken to social media to express their grief.

Boosie Badazz was among the first to announce the news on X, writing, "JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST [DIED]. JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY."

He continued, "#tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music." Jacquees, who collaborated closely with Quan, shared a heartfelt message, "Rest in peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I Love you for life. #Richgang," accompanied by a photo of the two together.

Playboi Carti also paid tribute on Instagram, sharing clips and photos of Quan alongside Young Thug.

Quavo, who had previously worked with Quan, included photos of the Migos with RHQ and Thugger in his Instagram Story, expressing his sorrow, "May god be with US never saw this as part of our journey."

Rich Homie Quan made a significant impact on the rap industry, especially with his breakthrough single 'Type of Way,' which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.

His collaboration on YG's 'My Hitta' and Rich Gang's 'Lifestyle' further cemented his place in the industry.

His solo hit 'Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)' also reached No. 12 on the Hot 100 in July 2015, according to Billboard.

Despite his recent focus on independent releases, including singles like 'Ah'chi' with 2 Chainz and 'Authentic,' Quan's legacy remains influential.

His catalogue has accumulated 3.34 billion on-demand official US streams and his last project, 'Family & Mula - Reloaded,' was released in 2022 via Rich Homie Entertainment, according to Billboard.

Rich Homie Quan's presence at Jack Harlow's debut Gazebo Festival in May 2024 was one of his last notable public appearances