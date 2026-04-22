Ranveer's ‘Dhurandhar-The Revenge’ surpasses SRK's ‘Pathaan’ in UK, becomes No.1 film

On Day 33, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has grossed 4.383 million pounds (Rs.55.6 crore), surpassing Pathaan, which minted 4.380 million pounds (55.5 crore) to officially become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the UK box office, as per a statement from the makers.

The UK success crowns an extraordinary international run marked by key milestones: First Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian title in the territory (after its third weekend).