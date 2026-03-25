Ranveer Singh ready to file affidavit, apologise in ‘Kantara’ row

CHENNAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology in connection with the controversy over his remarks at a film event, according to a Maalaimalar report.
During the hearing of his petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him, his counsel submitted that the actor is ready to tender an unconditional apology and also plans to visit the Chamundi Temple.
The case relates to an incident at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where Ranveer Singh mimicked a character from the film Kantara. Complaints were later filed alleging that his act was disrespectful to Goddess Chamundi, following which a case was registered.
Earlier, the actor had issued an apology on Instagram. However, the complainant’s counsel argued in court that the apology was not genuine and pointed out that it had been posted from an account managed by his team.
Taking note of the submissions, the Karnataka High Court adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 10. Further proceedings in the case are under way.