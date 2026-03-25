Ranveer Singh ready to file affidavit, apologise in ‘Kantara’ row

During the hearing of his petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him, his counsel submitted that the actor is ready to tender an unconditional apology and also plans to visit the Chamundi Temple.

The case relates to an incident at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where Ranveer Singh mimicked a character from the film Kantara. Complaints were later filed alleging that his act was disrespectful to Goddess Chamundi, following which a case was registered.